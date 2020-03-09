|
William Frederick Eaken 1941 - 2020
Springfield, IL—William Frederick Eaken, 78, of Springfield, died at 6 pm, Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Heritage Health. He was born on July 1, 1941, in Detroit, MI, to Arthur and Elsie (Rahn) Eaken. He married Janice Marie Suttill on August 1, 1987.
He is survived by his wife, Janice; one son, William Brian Eaken of San Francisco, CA; extended family members, Lyle and Betty Suttill of Phoenix, AZ, Jack Suttill of Springfield, Linda and Dean Jones of Greenview, IL, Dorothy and Bob Mayes of Springfield, Pam Lusitana of Springfield and several nieces and nephews.
William is preceded in death by his parents and one daughter, Christine Denise Eaken; brother-in-law, Ronald Suttill and sister-in-law, Betty McHenry.
William served in the US Navy on the USS Ranger during the Vietnam War. He worked as an electrical engineer and later as a security guard in San Jose, CA.
William loved to garden, read, and watch T.V. He enjoyed playing games with friends and family and watching baseball and football. William also enjoyed keeping track of local and national politics.
William was a member of First Church of God in Springfield and was active in the leadership of Celebrate Recovery SPI.
Visitation: 4 – 7 pm, Sunday, March 15, 2020 at First Church of God.
Lie-in-State: 10:30 – 11:30 am, Monday, March 16 2020 at First Church of God.
Funeral Service: 11:30 am, Monday, March 16, 2020 at First Church of God with Pastor Jay Kroft officiating. Burial will follow at Camp Butler National Cemetery where military honors will be conducted.
Memorial contributions may be made to First Church of God or the .
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020