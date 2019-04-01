|
|
William "Bill" Furling III 1961 - 2018
Springfield, IL—William "Bill" Furling III, loving husband, son, father and grandfather, passed away November 25, 2018, at the age of 57. Known to family and many friends as Trey, he was born November 24, 1961 in Indianapolis, Indiana, to William and Delores (Frey) Furling. Trey was a faithful member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Springfield, IL. He received his BA in Construction Engineering from Bradley University in Peoria, IL in 1982, where he was a founding member of the Bradley University Pi Kappa Phi Epsilon Mu fraternity. He was a home builder and licensed real estate agent/broker and developer for over 30 years in Springfield. Bill was an entrepreneur and had a love of many hobbies. On May 3, 1986, he married Cynthia (Cindy) Meier at St. John's Lutheran Church in New Minden, IL. Together they raised three beautiful daughters, Alyssa, Chelsea and Tracey, and he held family close and loved time spent with them.
Trey had a passion for flying and racing, and his Pi Kappa Phi Fraternity. He was an avid racer, driving almost everything from go-karts to Porsche race cars, tinkering and "souping-up" cars, boats and motorcycles, and flying various types of planes. He was a multi-rated pilot and loved flying. He combined his hobbies by having the time of his life in all he did. He held many positions on many different community and National committees. He loved working with community leaders, church members, and many other business owners on so many levels. He is remembered for his quick wit, extraordinary business attributes and love of family and community.
Trey was preceded in death by his father William "Buck" Furling; grandparents; his father-in-law. Clarence Meier; brother-in-law, Jack Cross; cousin, Bill Frey; and several aunts and uncles. He is survived by his wife, Cindy; mother, Delores Furling; daughters, Alyssa (Heidi) Furling, Chelsea (Colt Durr) Furling, and Tracey Furling; four beautiful grandchildren, William Cooper, Cordelia, Meyer, and Caden; mother-in-law, Carolyn Meier; sister-in-law, Candi Cross; two brothers-in-law, Cory (Shelby) Meier and Chris Meier; aunt, Annie Snellson; uncles, Bill Frey and John Williams; cousins, John (Roxanne) Williams and Lisa (John) Crump; several nieces and nephews; and many close friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, April 6, 2019, where family and friends will gather at Trinity Lutheran Parish Hall, 515 S MacArthur, Springfield IL from 12 noon – 2 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Trinity Lutheran Church, Pi Kappa Phi, Krassel Short Haul Outback Rescue, or University of Utah Burn Center.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2019