William G. Copp 1937 - 2020
Riverton, IL—William G. Copp, 83, passed away at St. John's Hospital on October 2, 2020. He was born on February 9, 1937 to Joseph and Frances Mahan Copp and they preceded him in death. He married Donna E. Crowe on July 21, 1962 and she preceded him in death on March 29, 2007.
Surviving are three children, Vicki Copp of Springfield, Tim Copp of Springfield, and Terry (Jeana) Copp of Altamont.
He was also preceded in death by his step mother, Mary J. Copp and brother, Joseph Copp of Florida.
Bill grew up in Springfield and attended Feitshans High School until 1962 when he moved to Riverton. He worked as a Route Representative for Aratex, Inc. (Aramark), retiring after 25 years. He was a US Navy veteran serving from 1955-1959. He was a former member of Knights of Columbus (3rd Degree) Council #3914 of Riverton.
Visitation: 10:00–11:00 am, Thursday, October 8, 2020 at St. James Church in Riverton.
Funeral Mass: 11:00 am, Thursday, October 8, 2020 at St. James Church in Riverton with Reverend Raphael Paul de Moreno officiating. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery where military honors will be conducted.
