William G. "Bill" Harvey 1925 - 2020
Springfield, IL—William G. "Bill" Harvey, 94, of Springfield, died at 1:10 PM on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at Lewis Memorial Christian Village. He was born November 27, 1925 in Sandoval, IL to William Andrew and Ruby P. (McClelland) Harvey. He married Mary Katherine Wethington on July 2, 1949 and she preceded him in death on February 22, 2018.
He is survived by two sons, William A. (Theresa Bright) Harvey and Gary D. (Deb) Harvey; one daughter, Carol L. Ed; four grandchildren, Christopher (Lisa) Ed, Todd Ed, Joshua Ed, and Jason William (Leah) Harvey; two great-grandchildren, Emma and Alex Ed.
He was also preceded in death by his parents; four sisters, Margaret Harvey, Winifred L. Britt, Ada Marie Haworth and C. Aline Sumner.
Bill served in the US Navy from 1943 to 1946. He graduated from Iowa State University College of Engineering in 1948. He was employed by both the Chicago and Illinois Midland Railroad and Commonwealth Edison (Exelon) his entire life. He retired in 1987 as President of the C & IM Railroad.
Bill was an official, board member and trustee of the Abraham Lincoln Council Boy Scouts of America from 1973-1986, and was awarded the "Silver Beaver" Award in 1986. He also served as board member and secretary of the Greater Springfield Chamber of Commerce. He was also a member of the Masonic Lodge, Rotary Club and the Order of the Elks.
Bill received great pleasure spending time with his beloved dog "Penny". He enjoyed watching his children and grandchildren at sporting events and special occasions and never missed a game or event. He enjoyed vacationing in Florida during the winter months and loved to have his family join him.
Bill's family would like to thank the staff at Lewis Memorial Christian Village for their loving care.
A private graveside service with military honors will be held at Oak Ridge Cemetery.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020