William "Bill" G. Riecks 1967 - 2020
Springfield, IL—William "Bill" G. Riecks, 53, of Springfield, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 4:22 am, at St. Louis University Hospital. He was born on June 15, 1967 to Carl G. Riecks and Lucille (Ishmael) Riecks. He married Lisa Hendrickson on September 3, 1994.
He is survived by his wife, Lisa Riecks; twin sons, Samuel and Jacob Riecks of Springfield; his mother, Lucille Riecks; two brothers, Richard (Cris Milliken) Riecks, and Raymond (Wanda) Riecks, all of Springfield, and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father, Carl G. Riecks, and one brother, Carl D. Riecks.
Bill was a life-long resident of Springfield and a self-employed construction worker. He was a member of Rochester Christian Church, an IHSA referee and umpire for 22 years, he enjoyed fishing, gardening, loved the St. Louis Cardinals, and spending time with his family.
Private services will be held.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Samuel Riecks Education Fund and The Jacob Riecks Education Fund. Please mail contributions to The Bank of Springfield, 2600 Stevenson Dr., Springfield, IL 62703.
CDC Protocol shall be followed.
Share stories & photos at StaabObituary.com
©2020 All Content Obituary Systems