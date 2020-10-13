1/1
William G. "Bill" Riecks
1967 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William "Bill" G. Riecks 1967 - 2020
Springfield, IL—William "Bill" G. Riecks, 53, of Springfield, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 4:22 am, at St. Louis University Hospital. He was born on June 15, 1967 to Carl G. Riecks and Lucille (Ishmael) Riecks. He married Lisa Hendrickson on September 3, 1994.
He is survived by his wife, Lisa Riecks; twin sons, Samuel and Jacob Riecks of Springfield; his mother, Lucille Riecks; two brothers, Richard (Cris Milliken) Riecks, and Raymond (Wanda) Riecks, all of Springfield, and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father, Carl G. Riecks, and one brother, Carl D. Riecks.
Bill was a life-long resident of Springfield and a self-employed construction worker. He was a member of Rochester Christian Church, an IHSA referee and umpire for 22 years, he enjoyed fishing, gardening, loved the St. Louis Cardinals, and spending time with his family.
Private services will be held.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Samuel Riecks Education Fund and The Jacob Riecks Education Fund. Please mail contributions to The Bank of Springfield, 2600 Stevenson Dr., Springfield, IL 62703.
CDC Protocol shall be followed.
Share stories & photos at StaabObituary.com
©2020 All Content Obituary Systems



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Oct. 13 to Oct. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved