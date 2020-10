Or Copy this URL to Share

William "Bill" Garrett 1953 - 2020

Taylorville, IL—William "Bill" Garrett 67, died in an automobile accident in Kincaid on Saturday, October 3, 2020. Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 8, 2020 from 9:30-11:00 a.m. at Sutton Memorial Home in Taylorville. Funeral Service will be immediately following the visitation starting at 11:00 a.m.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store