Bramley Funeral Home
550 E. Jackson Street
Auburn, IL 62615
(217) 438-3288
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
4:00 PM
Bramley Funeral Home
550 E. Jackson Street
Auburn, IL 62615
View Map
Service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
6:00 PM
Bramley Funeral Home
550 E. Jackson Street
Auburn, IL 62615
View Map
William "Bill" Getchel


1953 - 2020
William "Bill" Getchel Obituary
William "Bill" Getchel 1953 - 2020
Auburn, IL—William "Bill" Getchel, 66 of Auburn passed away Monday, Feb. 17, 2020 at his home.
He was born August 19, 1953 in Allentown, PA the son of James and Elma Laing Getchel.
He married Kimberly Fuchs on April 12, 1975.
Bill retired from the Crown III Coal Mine. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed coaching and watching his girls and grandchildren playing sports.
Surviving are his wife, Kim; three daughters, Carrie (Matt) Buchanan, Kristy (Greg) Hammann, and Kelly (Dustin) Brown; six grandchildren, Hunter, Taylor, Daelyn, Makenna, Kaden, and Logan; one sister, Joan (Jim) Schroeder; one brother, Vic (Ken) Getchel; several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. till time of services at 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 at Bramley Funeral Home in Auburn. Private family burial will be Saturday at Rovey Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to National Multiple Sclerosis Society or North Mac Sports Program.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020
