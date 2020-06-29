William "Bill" Gibbons, Jr. 1959 - 2020
Springfield, IL—William "Bill" Gibbons, Jr., 61, of Springfield, died at 1:58 p.m. on Friday, June 26, 2020.
Bill was born February 21, 1959, in Springfield, the son of William Gilliam and Judith Lynn Harman Gibbons. He married Jo Ellyn Hoover on August 31, 2012, in Springfield.
Bill was employed at Bunn-O-Matic Corporation for more than 40 years. He had a heart of gold and was always willing to help anyone with anything they needed. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, fishing, watching NASCAR, and dirt-track racing.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his wife, Jo Ellyn Gibbons of Springfield; daughters, Zabrina (Eric) Coontz of Groveland and Shayna (Josh) Keeley of Springfield; four grandchildren, Mya and Hadley Coontz of Groveland and Kalen and Liam Keeley of Springfield; step-son, Nicholas (fiancée, Allie) Marzinzik of Peoria; siblings, Terri (Mike) Miller and Connie Gibbons, both of Orange City, FL; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins; and many friends.
Visitation: Family will receive friends from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Butler Funeral Home—Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield. COVID-19 guidelines will be followed, requiring face coverings and limiting attendance to 50 guests at one time. With the current health concerns, non-physical expressions of condolences are suggested. Please consider refraining from hugs and handshakes, but know that your presence is greatly appreciated.
Cremation will be provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center following the visitation.
Private Graveside Ceremony will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park with Celebrant Judy Woerner officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor's choice.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 29 to Jul. 1, 2020.