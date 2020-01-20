|
William J. Bacon 1957 - 2020
Springfield, IL—William J. Bacon, 62, of Springfield, died at 8:15 a.m. on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at his home.
William was born August 20, 1957, in Springfield, the son of Edward and Earlene Newberry Bacon. He married Kathleen Sutton in 1991, they later divorced, but remained best friends and business partners.
William was the owner and operator of Bacon's Termite & Pest Control for over 30 years. He was a member of the National Pest Management Association (N.P.M.A.) and the Illinois Pest Control Association (I.P.C.A.). He enjoyed music and played in several bands and founded the Screamin' Vatos. William was a lifelong St. Louis Cardinals Fan and season ticket holder. He also enjoyed watching boxing and baseball.
He was preceded in death by his father.
He is survived by his two daughters, Sarah (Dylan) Reich of Rochester and Alicia Hawley of Glenarm; three grandchildren, Paislee Reich of Rochester, Chandler Reich of Rochester, and Michaelah Hawley of Springfield; his mother, Earlene Bacon of Springfield; two brothers, Robert Bacon of DeKalb and Edward (Susan) Bacon of Decatur; sister, Elizabeth Bacon (Neal Hartry) of Dawson; best friend, Kathleen M. Bacon of Glenarm; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Cremation was provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center prior to ceremonies.
Memorial Gathering: Family will receive friends from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, January 24, 2020, at Butler Funeral Home—Springfield, 900 S. Sixth St., Springfield.
Memorial Ceremony: 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Butler Funeral Home—Springfield, with Chaplain Tim Haworth officiating.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020