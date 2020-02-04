|
William J. "Bill" Boys 1927 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Springfield, IL-William J. "Bill" Boys, 92, of Springfield, passed away at his home Saturday morning, February 1, 2020 with his family by his side.
He was born in Pana, IL the son of Dr. J. Wesley and Chlotiel (Beem) Boys. He married Helen Stahulak June 3, 1950 and she preceded him in death May 12, 2007. He was also preceded in death by his parents, an infant son, William, a daughter, Susan Boys in 1974, a son Scott Boys in 1997 and a brother, Wesley Boys.
Bill was the Director of the Department of Personal for the State of Illinois from 1977-1981 and then became the Deputy Commissioner of Banks & Trust Companies at the State of Illinois retiring in 1988. He was a graduate of Illinois Wesleyan University and did graduate work at the University of Illinois. Bill served in the Army Air Corp from 1945-1947.
Bill was active in the Masonic fraternity for over 70 years. He was a member of St. Paul's Lodge #500 AF&AM, a 32 degree member of Springfield Valley of the Consistory and served as Potentate of Ansar Shrine in 1976. He served on the Board of Directors for Ansar for 20 years. He was formerly a member of the Court 20 Royal Order of Jesters, serving as Impesario of Court 20 from 1982-1998. He was also a former member of the York Rite, Elks BPOE #158 and the American Legion.
Bill is survived by his daughter, Sandy (Alan Hunter) Fisher of Springfield and a grandson, Aaron Boys.
As requested by Bill, Cremation Rites will be accorded by the Bisch Crematory. A memorial service will take place at 5:00 pm Friday, February 7, 2020 at Bisch Funeral Home West. 2931 S. Koke Mill Rd, Springfield with Pastor Nicole Cox officiating. St. Paul's Lodge #500 AF&AM will conduct a masonic service following at the funeral home. The family will greet friends following the masonic service in the reception center at Bisch Funeral Home West until 7:30 pm Friday.
Those who wish may direct memorial contributions to the 4400 Clayton Ave. St. Louis, MO 63110
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020