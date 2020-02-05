|
|
William J. Charis, Sr. 1925 - 2020
Champaign, IL—William (Bill) Charis entered eternal rest on Saturday, February 1, 2020. Bill passed peacefully and quietly after a brief illness. Bill is survived by his beloved wife of 75 years, Reeda, and two sons, Bill Jr. of Chicago and Robert of Champaign. His parents, Anna and John Charis, grandparents, Celeste and Maria Mariuzza, aunts, uncle and other family members preceded him in death.
Bill served his country proudly in WWII in the Army, 87th Infantry, Golden Acorns, in the Battle of the Bulge, 1944-45. Bill was a Purple Heart recipient receiving an injury, about which he never complained.
Bill returned home to his family in 1945, in Mason City, Illinois and ran a successful business for many years. Friends there will remember that Bill was always willing to come out at any time and in any weather to help customers with purchases forgotten during regular business hours. Bill sponsored a local bowling team and was instrumental in establishing a community golf course.
In 1969, Bill and Reeda moved to Springfield where Bill managed a Super-X Drug store. When Super-X closed, he worked for the Illinois Secretary of State.
Bill and Reeda retired in 1994 and moved to Champaign, Illinois where they enjoyed University of Illinois football and basketball. Bill and Reeda were contributors to the University of Illinois Foundation and members of the Memorial Stadium Colonnade Club, where they appreciated the wonderful students and employees. Bill and Reeda loved Chief Illiniwek and were sad when the University of Illinois agreed to retire the Chief. Bill was also an ardent, lifetime Cardinals baseball fan rarely missing a game on TV or in St. Louis.
A small graveside service will be held. Reeda will host a soup and salad luncheon for family and friends at the I Hotel in Champaign, Illinois, 1900 S. 1st St., on Saturday, February 22, from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM. The family requests no flowers. Instead of flowers, donations may be made to C-U Church, 107 S. Webber St., Urbana IL. 61802.
Mott & Henning Funeral Home is assisting the Charis family. On-line condolences can be shared at www.mottandhenning.com.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020