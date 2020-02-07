The State Journal-Register Obituaries
Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home
2091 North Oakland Avenue
Decatur, IL 62526
(217) 429-5439
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home
2091 North Oakland Avenue
Decatur, IL 62526
Service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home
2091 North Oakland Avenue
Decatur, IL 62526
William J. "Bill" Crist


1935 - 2020
William J. "Bill" Crist Obituary
William J. "Bill" Crist 1935 - 2020
Decatur, IL—Decatur - William J. "Bill" Crist, 84, of Decatur, passed away Thursday, February 6, 2020.
Visitation will be Saturday, February 15, 2020, from 10 am until the service time of 11 am at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Graceland Cemetery. View the complete obituary and share condolences and memories at www.gracelandfairlawn.com<http://www.gracelandfairlawn.com>.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020
