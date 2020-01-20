Home

Dr. William J. Kessler

Dr. William J. Kessler Obituary
Dr. William J. Kessler 1933 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Dr. William J. Kessler, 86, of Springfield, formerly of Auburn, passed away Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center.
He was born Oct. 6, 1933 in Springfield, the son of William J. and Dorothy Crane Kessler. He was preceded in death by one daughter, Lori Yakus.
He married Ruth Krell on Aug. 17, 1952 at Laurel Methodist Church.
Bill graduated from Divernon High School. He went to Logan College of Chiropractic, graduating in 1953. He started Kessler Chiropractic in Auburn in 1955, practicing until retirement in 2012.
He was a lifetime member of the Auburn United Methodist Church. One of his greatest joys was serving on the board to help build the new Auburn United Methodist Church. Bill served on numerous boards for the church. He was a lay speaker for the church for many years.
He served on the Auburn City Council and as a past president of the Auburn Rotary Club. Bill was an avid supporter of Auburn Athletics. He was a member of the Ansar Shrines, playing the bagpipes.
He served on numerous Chiropractic boards and was named Chiropractor of the Year by the Illinois Chiropractic Association. Bill's hobbies included puzzles, reading and working in the yard.
He found great pleasure in following his grandchildren's sporting activities.
Surviving are his wife, Ruth; one daughter, Valerie Kessler of Peoria; one son, Mark (Kim) Kessler of Auburn; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; one brother, John (Charse) Kessler of Auburn; one sister, Shirley Brooks of Springfield; several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 4pm till 7pm, Wednesday, Jan 22, 2020 at Auburn United Methodist Church. Additional visitation will be from 10am till time of services at 11am, Thursday at the church with Rev. Tony Paulson officiating. Burial will be in Cumberland Sugar Creek Cemetery in Glenarm.
Memorials may be made to the Auburn United Methodist Church or Auburn Athletics.
Bramley Funeral Home, Auburn is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at www.bramleyfh.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020
