William J. Lockhart 1921 - 2020
Springfield, IL—William J. Lockhart, 98, of Springfield, died at 8:41 p.m. on July 6, 2020, at Auburn Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Auburn, IL.
Bill was born in Winchester, IL on July 13, 1928, the son of William H. and Nina Frances (Crabtree) Lockhart. He married Charlotte Elaine Lantz on November 22, 1951 at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Springfield.
He graduated from Springfield High School in 1939 and in 1940 moved to Washington D.C. to attend George Washington University. Bill proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy from 1942 until he retired in 1963. He was the Senior Vice President and Trust Financial Planning Officer for Bank of America in Delray Beach, FL until 1989 when he retired. He then worked as a Private Trust Consulting Officer in Mid-Florida, retiring in 1993. Bill was a former member of the Sangamo Club and numerous clubs in Florida. He served on the Board of Directors for the original Springfield Theater Guild and he was a past National Commander of the Navy Club of America.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Pat Hesse.
He is survived by his wife, Charlotte of Springfield; numerous nieces and nephews, including Debra (David) Bruce of Riverton and Steve (Becky) Hesse of Springfield; and several cousins.
The family is being served by Lincoln Land Cremation Society.
Private inurnment with military honors will be held at Camp Butler National Cemetery at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor's choice
.
Please visit lincolnlandcs.com
to offer your condolences.