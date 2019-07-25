|
William "Bill" Jene Sexton 1954 - 2019
Pleasant Plains, IL—William Jene Sexton 1954-2019
William Jene Sexton, 65, of Salisbury, died Sunday July 21, 2019.
William was born in Springfield, IL, on May 13, 1954 to Harold L. and Lorene A. Sexton. He married Denise E. Gale and she survives. William was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers, Larry, Lowell and Lyle Dean Sexton.
In addition to his wife Denise, William is survived by daughter Jenny (Michael) Metzroth, one grandson, Landon Metzroth, and one granddaughter on the way. He is also survived by his
aunt, Hazel (Ed) Golden, his mother in law, Jeannine Gale, and siblings in law; Joy A. Sexton; Sharon (Allan) Fabian; Judy (Michael) Boegler; Keith (Brenda) Gale; Debby (Ed) Morber; Kevin (Mary) Gale; Nancy (Curtis) Rickenberg; Mary Kay (Orville, Jr) Alms; Kent Gale; Laurie (Dale)
Thomas; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
William was a construction contractor and was beloved by all his family. He loved to travel, especially to Maui, and he loved to fish, especially in Michigan with his dear friends George
Babion and Danny Buerkett.
Memorials may be made to the James Project, in support of foster children, or to the Pleasant Plains Fire Protection District. Private graveside services will be held at Farmington
Cemetery.
