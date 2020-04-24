Home

William Joseph Aldridge


1944 - 2020
William Joseph Aldridge Obituary
William Joseph Aldridge 1944 - 2020
Springfield, IL—William Joseph Aldridge, 75, of Springfield, IL died at 11:30 am, Thursday, April 23, 2020 at his home. He was born September 26, 1944 in Springfield to William Madison and Barbara (Barry) Aldridge. He married Marcy Monroe August 7, 1965.
He is survived by his wife, Marcy; two sons, Billy (Dee) Aldridge and David Aldridge; two grandchildren, Michael (Jamie) Aldridge and Jacob (Kerry) Aldridge; four great grandchildren, Gavin, Logan, Weston and Emmy; a special niece, Melissa (Bob Ondrey) Vandeventer; seven brothers and sisters, Jeanne Miller, Bob (Dorothy Aldridge, John (Sharon) Aldridge, Roger (Lida) Aldridge, Troy Aldridge, Linda Purvis and Cheryl (Donny) Bridgewater and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
William was a member of Eastview Baptist Church. He retired from St. John's Hospital. He loved fishing and was an avid CUBS fan.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Share stories, pictures, Facebook and Twitter at:
StaabFamily.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020
