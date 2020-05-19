|
William Joseph "Bill" Ogle 1923 - 2020
Carlinville, IL—William Joseph "Bill" Ogle, 97, of Carlinville, passed away Sunday morning, May 17, 2020 at The Cottages of Carlinville in Carlinville.
William was born on February 26, 1923 to Joseph and Juanita (Powell) Ogle in Caseyville, IL.
After graduating from high school, Bill served his country during WWll in the 78th US Army Air Force as a Private. Bill married Shirley Alice Bax and she passed away on June 28, 1976. In 1978 he married Juva Miller. She also preceded him in death on November 9, 2009. Bill worked in the maintenance department for Monsanto in St. Louis, MO for over 30 years, retiring in 1981. He was a member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Carlinville, a past Exalted Ruler the Carlinville Elks Lodge #1412, a member of the Macoupin County Ham Radio Operators, and Guy Baird American Legion Post #554.
Bill is survived by his son, William Leslie Ogle of Austin, TX; granddaughter, Dawn Beth Ogle of St. Louis, MO; great-granddaughter, Anna Stein; several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wives, and half-brother, Stephen Ogle.
A memorial service will be held for Bill at St. Paul's Episcopal Church at a later date.
Memorials are suggested to the church.
Davis-Anderson Funeral Home in Carlinville is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences can be given at www.davisandersonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 20 to May 21, 2020