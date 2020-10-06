William K. Gibson 1939 - 2020
Waverly, IL—William K. Gibson, son of John T. and Erma Carson Gibson died Saturday (October 3, 2020) at St. Johns Hospital in Springfield, Il.
He was born in Springfield, Il. on September 10, 1939.
He attended Waverly schools and graduated from Waverly High School in 1957. He continued his education at Bradley University where he earned his bachelor's degree in accounting in 1961; later he received his Master's degree in Administration and Supervision from Bradley in 1964. Teaching at East Peoria Community High School, he was Department Chairman of the business department for 20 years.
He later taught accounting at Illinois Central College in East Peoria, where he retired as Professor of Accounting. He did post graduate work at Illinois State University, Western Illinois University, and Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville.
On his maternal side, his great-great-great-great grandfather was Czar Nicholas I of Russia. His son Phillip, wife, and daughter, Mary, were sent to London for safety to live with his cousin, King William IV.
Mary later married John Moxon who lived near Windsor Castle. In 1851 they sailed for American and Settled in Morgan County, Illinois.
Living in the home his parents built in 1933, he enjoyed his rural surroundings with 50 different kinds of trees, 100 kinds of shrubs and multiflorals. He took pride in overseeing his sesquicentennial land holdings and financial matters.
An early traveler, he has seen 49 of the 50 states. After that he traveled abroad and has seen 50 countries of the world, during 20 trips and cruises.
Private graveside services will be held at Waverly East Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Waverly East Cemetery c/o Neece-Airsman-Hires Funeral Home, 349 Tanner, Waverly, Il. 62692. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.airsman-hires.com
.