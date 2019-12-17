|
|
William L. Wallner 1934 - 2019
Springfield , IL—William L. Wallner, 85, of Springfield, died at 3:20 p.m. on Monday, December 16, 2019 at St. John's Hospital.
Bill was born on January 25, 1934 in Pleasant Plains, the son of William E. and Marie Harms Wallner. He married Sharon Turner on February 20, 1954; she later preceded him in passing. Bill married Margaret "Roni" Gardner on November 29, 1985 in Springfield.
Bill was a graduate of Pleasant Plains High School. He served in the United States Army. Bill started his career working for Brandt Fertilizer and later served on the Board of Directors. He was President and an owner of Great Northern Equipment, and eventually retired from Precision Tank & Equipment. He also served as treasurer for the National Fertilizer Solution Association, was on the Board of Directors for Springfield Plastics, and was on various committees of the Illinois Fertilizer and Chemical Association. Bill was active in the Pleasant Plains Community including, serving on the Village Board, volunteering for the fire department, and a member of the Jaycees. In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing, boating, NASCAR, and supporting local sports. After retirement, Bill was very active as a member of the Sangamon Valley RC Flyers.
Bill was a very down-to-earth, hardworking, caring, fun-loving, funny, dedicated and determined man. He loved his family and he never knew a stranger. Bill will be greatly missed by many.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Harry Wallner; and two sisters, Hilda Braner and Florence Jurgens.
He is survived by his wife, Roni Wallner of Springfield; three sons, Mark (Desiree) Wallner of McHenry, IL, Don (Nancy) Wallner of Springfield, and Brad (Kim) Wallner of Farmersville; three daughters, Jonelle (Mark) Brent of Springfield, Julie (Cliff) McIntosh of Springfield, and Kat (Brad Thomas) Green of Chapin, SC; 16 grandchildren, Chris (Jess), Jessica (Jake), and Jenna (Teddy) Wallner, Nicole Bolger, Kimberly (C.J.), David (Brooke) , and Justin (Ashley) Wallner, Amanda (Craig) Dennis, Jon (Allie), Corinne (Chris), and Allison (Jake) Brent, Morgan and Mason McIntosh, Davis and Hayden Green, and Harper Thomas; two siblings, Geraldine (Ralph; deceased) Boehme of Pleasant Plains and Betty Bridgewater of Springfield; one brother-in-law, Harold (Sandy) Jurgens of Ashland; 12 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Visitation: Family will receive friends from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Friday, December 20, 2019 at Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. Sixth St., Springfield.
Funeral Ceremony: 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at St. John's Lutheran Church, 1225 N. Main St., Chatham with Pastor Clarence Rogers officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant Plains Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959, St. John's Lutheran Church, 1225 N. Main St., Chatham, IL 62629, or the , 675 East Linton, Springfield, IL 62703.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019