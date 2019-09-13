|
|
William L. Weedman 1938 - 2019
Springfield, IL—William L. Weedman, 81, of Springfield, passed away on September 12, 2019 at St. Joseph's Home. He was born on May 4, 1938 in Evansville, Indiana to Jantus Weedman and Nancy Frost Weedman. William married Judy Mielke on December 28, 1957 in Evansville, Indiana and she survives.
In addition to his spouse Judy, Mr. Weedman is survived by one granddaughter, Melissa Ratliff of Athens, one sister, Marguerite Richardt of Evansville, Illinois, and several nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews. He was preceded in death by his daughter Jennifer and his grandson Lance.
William was a graduate of the University of Evansville, Indiana and attended Southern Baptist Theological Seminary in Louisville, Kentucky where he received his PhD. Mr. Weedman was a minister for five years at Southside Baptist Church in Louisville, Kentucky before moving to Westview Baptist Church in Belleville, Illinois. William then worked for the Illinois Baptist State Association in Springfield, Illinois for 28 years. Over the course of his career, William served as interim pastor for numerous churches and was also a frequent a guest speaker.
Cremation rites were accorded. There will be a Memorial Gathering on Monday, September 16, 2019 at Bisch & Son Funeral Home, 505 East Allen, Springfield, IL from 1 p.m. until the time of the Memorial Service at 3 p.m.
Please visit the online "Life Remembered Story" at www.bischandsonfuneralhome.com where tributes and condolences may be left for the family.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Sept. 14 to Sept. 15, 2019