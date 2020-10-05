William Marvin 1949 - 2020

William Marvin 1949 - 2020Mechanicsburg, IL—William Ervie "Bill" Marvin 1949-2020Mechanicsburg, IL William Ervie "Bill" Marvin went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri surrounded by his loved ones.Bill was born July 29, 1949 in Springfield IL to Amos "Whitey" and Bettie(Rogers) Marvin. He married Deanna Huff on August 27, 1983.He was preceded in death by his parents and three infant brothers, Jerry, Jimmy, and Ronnie Marvin.He is Survived by "His Angel" Deanna, five children Jodi Marvin, Spfld, Sabrah(Rex) Witkamp, Key Largo, FL, Carrie Marvin(Jim Statzer), St. Augustine FL, Eric (Charity) Marvin, Spfld, and Leah (Jon) Frey, Mesa AZ. Six Grandchildren Elise(Sean) Blackwell, Michael Cody, Felix Witkamp, Andrew Frey, William and Eliyanah Marvin. Two Great Grandchildren Gabriella Cody and Madilynn Blackwell.Four siblings Marilyn(David) Ebaugh, Westminster, MD, Bev(Jerry) Mercer, Spfld, Sally(Bill) Fritcher, Rochester, and Sam Marvin, VA, and several Aunts, Uncles, Nieces, Nephews, and Cousins.Bill Graduated from Tri-City High School in 1967, and Lincoln Land Community College in 1981. He retired from the Internal Revenue Service after 27 years as a Computer Specialist.He was a member of the Carlock Masonic Lodge and a member/Elder of the Mechanicsburg Christian Church.He served on the Tri-City School Board for 19 years in various positions. He was instrumental in starting the girls basketball Co-op with Sangamon Valley and was the High School girls team's #1 Fan. He also enjoyed helping out in many ways with the music program and the annual Madrigals for 15 years. If you asked him, he would tell you that he bled "Blue and Gold"He is a member of the National and IL State Horseshoe Pitchers Associations. He has served in various positions for both organizations for over 30 years. He was inducted into the ILSHPA Hall of Fame in 2002. He also received the NHPA President's award in 2009. He was instrumental in bringing the World Horseshoe Tournament to Springfield, Illinois in 2009 for NHPA's 100th anniversary.He was a wonderful Husband, loving Dad, loving Papa, and dear friend to many. He enjoyed debating with others on News Talk 970 WMAY and discussing any subject, on top of politics. He loved spending time with his family, traveling, pitching horseshoes, and making friends wherever he went. He was also one of the biggest St. Louis Cardinals fans around.Visitation: 4:00pm to 7:00pm, Thursday October 8, 2020 at the Fullenwider-Park Funeral Home in Mechanicsburg. Funeral: 10:30am Friday, October 9, 2020 at the Pavilion in the Mechanicsburg Park, weather permitting, otherwise at the Mechanicsburg Christian Church across from the park. Burial will follow at the Mechanicsburg Cemetery. Due to COVID-19 family and friends are asked to please wear a mask and observe social distancing.Memorial contributions can be made to the Mechanicsburg Christian Church or the ILSHPA Jr. Fund.