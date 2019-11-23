|
|
William "Bill" Maslauski 1936 - 2019
Evanston, IL—William "Bill" Maslauski, 83, of Evanston, IL, died at 5:40 a.m. on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Symphony of Evanston.
Bill was born on May 4, 1936 in Springfield, IL, the son of William and Lula Vaughan Maslauski.
Bill attended Lanphier High School in Springfield, IL where he excelled in football, track & field and golf. He earned a Bachelor's Degree in Architectural Design from the University of Cincinnati in 1960 and a Master's Degree also in Architectural Design from the University of Illinois in 1961. He was a Registered Architect in Illinois, Florida, and California. Bill owned and operated several private architectural practices in Springfield which ultimately became The Maslauski Partnership, and he was a founding partner of the KM2 Design Group. From 1962 -1980, he was an exhibiting professional artist.
Bill was very active in his community including acting as the past President of the Sangamon County Architects Association, the past Secretary/Treasurer of the Central IL Chapter, A.I.A., a member of the Board of Education for the Springfield School District, past President of Springfield Kiwanis (South), past President of the Boys' Farm Foundation, a member of the Greater Springfield Chamber of Commerce where he was Chairman of the Small Business Council for 2 years, and aide to the Retarded Citizens Celebrity Auction for 2 years. He was on the Board of Directors for the Old Capital Art Fair for 12 years, the Springfield Boys' and Girls' Club for 13 years, Springfield Urban League for 15 years, American Business Club for 3 years, Family Service Center for 2 years, the Springfield Area Central Development Association for 5 years, and the LPGA Rail Charity Golf Classic for 20 years. He was a devout member of the Baha'i Faith.
He received many special awards including the Sophos Honor Fraternity from the University of Cincinnati in 1955, was selected as Outstanding Graduating Senior by the Architects Society of Ohio in 1960, received the annual award for Citizen Participation and Courageous Leadership in Public Education from the Frontiers Club International in 1971, and received the Service for Mankind Award for Distinguished Service to Youth and Fellowman from the Sertoma Club in 1973.
One of Bill's greatest loves was coaching team sports. He served as head coach of the Southwest Bears in the Junior Football League from 1961-1979 and 1980-1989. He compiled a 124-21-5 record during that time and won 16 league championships. He managed Little League Baseball for 12 years, and coached YMCA youth basketball for 8 years. Perhaps his proudest honor was being inducted into the Springfield Sports Hall of Fame in 1997 as a Friend of Sport.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his three sons, Steven (wife, Laurie, children Lauren and Sarah) of Palos Verdes Estates, CA, Daniel (wife, Susan, children Nicholas and Morgan) of Evanston, IL, and Marc (companion, Stacy Wright) Maslauski of Springfield; one sister, Mary Lou (husband, Frank, deceased) Jenkins of Warrensville Heights, OH; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Bill believed in hard work, loved his country, family and friends, respected his fellow man, was a lifelong Cubs/Bears/Northwestern fan, and knew that life should be cherished and celebrated. He will be remembered as a loving son, husband, father, grandpa, friend and coach.
Visitation: Family will receive friends from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. on Monday, November 25, 2019 at Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 South Sixth Street, Springfield.
Funeral Ceremony: 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Butler Funeral Home-Springfield conducted by the Spiritual Assembly of the Baha'is of Springfield. Burial will follow at Oak Ridge Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Illinois: http://bgccil.org/donate/
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2019