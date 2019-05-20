|
|
William Moore 2019
Springfield, IL—William Moore 78, departed this life on Saturday May 18,2019, at his residence.
Funeral Services, Thursday May 23, 2019, Union Baptist Church(Small Church), 1405 East Monroe Street,
Springfield,IL 62703. Rev. Robert Moore Officiating.
Visitation:11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. Service:12:00 p.m.-1:00 p.m.
Interment, Camp Butler National Cemetery, Tuesday, May 28, 2019. Honors at 10 a.m..
Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, 1520 East Washington Street, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 21 to May 22, 2019