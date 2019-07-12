William P. "Bill" Fisher 1933 - 2019

Springfield, IL—William P. "Bill" Fisher, 85, of Springfield, died at 9:39 p.m. on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center.

Bill was born September 20, 1933 in Springfield, the son of Charles H. Sr. and Marie B. Padgett Fisher. He married Virginia M. Estes Cordery on April 1, 1988 in Springfield.

Bill proudly served in the United States Marine Corps. He was a union carpenter, retiring in 1988. He had also worked for the Road Builders Program through the Urban League. Bill was a member of Third Presbyterian Church, Carpenter's Union Local #16 for over 60 years; ; Veterans of Foreign War Post 10302; Fraternal Order of Eagles #437; American Legion Post 32; and Blue Ridge Club. He enjoyed traveling, wintering in Arizona, reading, cheering on the Cubs and ice-cold Natty Light. However, his favorite pastime was helping and spending time with his friends and family. Bill's sense of humor and caring personality will be greatly missed.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Charles H. Fisher, Jr. and Donald Fisher.

He is survived by his wife, Virginia M. Fisher of Springfield; daughters, Jackie Fisher of Springfield, Kelly (Charlie) Dehlinger of Springfield, and Kristy Fisher of Clearwater, FL; step-daughter, Susan (Kevin) Short of Sherman; step-son, James (Stephanie) Cordery of Springfield; twelve grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren and one on the way; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Visitation: Family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, July 15, 2019 at Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. 6th Street, Springfield.

Funeral Ceremony: 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, with Rev. Dr. Joseph H. Eby officiating.

Burial will follow at Camp Butler National Cemetery with military honors provided by the Interveterans Burial Detail of Sangamon County and the Department of Defense.

Memorial contributions may be made to IL Dept. of , 3740 W. Wabash Ave., Springfield, IL 62704 or , 675 E. Linton, Springfield, IL 62703.

Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences. Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from July 13 to July 14, 2019