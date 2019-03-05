|
William Perry Harvill, Jr. 1947 - 2019
Racine, WI—William "Bill" Perry Harvill, Jr., 71 passed away Saturday, March 2, 2018 at his home surrounded by family.
Bill was born on September 14, 1947 in Springfield, Illinois. He married Deborah Jean Hoeper in 1970 and she preceded him in death in 1986. Also preceding him in death are his parents, William Perry Harvill, Sr. and Rose Marie Ryan Harvill.
Bill spent the first eighteen years of his life living in Springfield, Illinois where he had many jobs during his high school years including working as a caddy at Illini Country Club. After graduating from Springfield High School, he enlisted in the Navy where he received training in electrical engineering. After spending four years in the military, he settled in Milwaukee where he met his wife. Bill's work history included General Electric, UWM and co-ownership of an internet service provider business. Throughout his life, he appreciated the importance of continuing his education, always striving for excellence.
Bill enjoyed his retirement years riding his motorcycle and spending time with his buddies shooting pool. He treasured his time spent with his grandchildren. Those who knew Bill will always remember him standing at the grill cooking for his family and friends and bringing humor and relief to everyone he encountered.
He is survived by two daughters, Michele Harvill and Stephanie Harvill both of Racine, one son William Perry Harvill, III of Milwaukee, two grandchildren Makayla and Caden Scheit both of Racine, sister Susan Marie Harvill Mari of Springfield, Illinois, a nephew, many cousins, two aunts and an uncle.
A visitation will be held at the funeral home on Sunday, March 10, 2019 from 1:30 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. followed by Military Honors. Memorials in Bill's name to the or Big Brothers/Big Sisters have been suggested.
Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, 3915 Douglas Avenue Racine, WI 53402, (262) 639-8000, purath-strand.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2019