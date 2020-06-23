William "Bill" Q. Driver 1932 - 2020
Springfield, IL—William "Bill" Q. Driver, 88, of Chatham, died on Sunday, June 21, 2020 at St. John's Hospital.
He was born on March 31, 1932, the son of Emmett and Katherine (Shearburn) Driver. Bill married Barbara June Creasey on July 18, 1951 in Chatham.
Bill proudly served his country as an Army Staff Sergeant, during the Korean War. He went on to work in the insurance industry as a Vice-President for Franklin Life Insurance, retiring after 37 years of service. Bill was a native to the Chatham community and belonged to the Chatham Baptist Church. He enjoyed fishing, watching the St. Louis Cardinals, and spending time with his grandchildren.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Harold and Russell Driver.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara of Chatham; two daughters, MaDonna (Jerry) Lackey of Chatham and Marilyn (Jeff) Moore of Woodbury, TN; sister, Margaret "Peggy" (Tom) Kile of Elizabethtown, TN; two brothers, Wendell (Grace) Driver of Auburn and Kenneth (Shirley) Driver of Springfield; six grandchildren, Amber (Mark) Farnsworth of Auburn, Aaron (Rachel) Matrisch of Virden, Marissa (Brian) Earley of Auburn, and Chad (Autumn) Franks, Amanda Dority, and Erik Moore all of Woodbury, TN; and twelve great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; one aunt, Irene Harper of Layfette, TN; nine nieces; six nephews; and several cousins.
Visitation/Funeral Ceremony: Family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Chatham Baptist Church, 1500 East Walnut, Chatham IL. Illinois COVID-19 guidance will be followed. Funeral Ceremony will follow at 11:30 a.m. with Rev. Jerry Weber officiating.
Burial will take place at Chatham Memorial Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Chatham Baptist Church, 1500 East Walnut Street, Chatham, IL 62629 or Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675.
The family is being served by Butler Funeral Home – Chatham, 8855 State Route 4, Chatham.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 23 to Jun. 25, 2020.