William R. "Bill" Beier 1951 - 2019
Milton, FL—William R. "Bill" Beier, 68, of Milton, Florida, formally of Springfield, passed away July 8, 2019, at home following a long battle of pancreatic disease.
He was born June 11, 1951, in Springfield, the son of Vernon "Pat" and Jean Beier. They both preceded him in death along with his older brother, Michael.
He is survived by his wife, Eileen, of Milton, Florida, sister LeAnn "Dee" Lewis (Jerry) of Auburn and Randy, his faithful companion dog. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
After graduating from Southeast High School in 1969, Bill served in the United States Air Force for 20 years. After retiring from service, Bill worked for the Florida Department of Agriculture and for the U.S. Homeland Security.
Bill enjoyed street rods, NASCAR, hunting, his labrador retriever dogs, and his VFW buddies. We will all miss his quick wit and humor.
Services were held in Milton, Florida July 12, 2019. Burial was in Serenity Gardens Cemetery, Milton, Florida with military honors.
