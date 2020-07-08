1/1
William R. "Bill" Browning
1930 - 2020
Springfield, IL—William R. "Bill" Browning passed away peacefully on July 5, 2020. Bill was born on May 26, 1930, in Christopher, Illinois, the son of Ray and Verda Browning.
Bill is survived by his wife of 69 years, Catherine (Venegoni); his daughter, Kari Tomei (husband Bruce) of Long Beach, CA and three grandchildren: Jenna, Kevin, and Marissa (Tomei) Jenkins; and his son, William R Browning, Jr. (wife Georgina) of Springfield, IL and two granddaughters, Kierra and Tianna. Also surviving are his sister-in-law, Gracie Venegoni and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Verda Browning; his father and mother-in-law, Bert and Tina Venegoni; sister and brother-in-law, Josephine and Glenn Byars; and brother-in-law, Bert Venegoni, Jr.
Bill graduated from Christopher Community High School in 1948, received his B.S. from S.I.U. Carbondale in 1952, and his master's degree in Educational Administration from Vanderbilt University in Nashville, TN, in 1958.
Bill served in the US Army as Battalion Sergeant Major during the Korean War. In 1954, he began his teaching career at Staunton Community High School. He moved to Springfield, IL in 1958 where he both taught and coached football at Lanphier High School. He went on to become Co-Director of Community School Programs for the Springfield School District. In 1967, Bill transitioned to working at various positions for the State of Illinois. With 38 years of service, he retired in 1989.
After retirement, Bill and Catherine enjoyed living on a golf course in AZ during the winter months. He also enjoyed researching his genealogy, cross word puzzles, and watching sports. He was a lifetime member of First Christian Church. Bill especially enjoyed his family, and will be greatly missed.
A private graveside service officiated by Rev. Rick Irwin was held at Oak Ridge Cemetery on July 8, 2020.
The family is being served by Butler Funeral Home—Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.



Published in The State Journal-Register from Jul. 8 to Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
8
Graveside service
Oak Ridge Cemetery
