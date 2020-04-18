|
William "Bill" Ray Donels 1941 - 2020
Springfield, IL—William "Bill" Ray Donels, 78, of Springfield, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, March 9, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Bill was born July 30, 1941, in Ames, Iowa, the son of Ray O. and Evelyn Hurlbut Donels. He married Carolyn "Sue" Wilken on December 28, 1963, in Elmhurst, Illinois. Bill and Sue met their freshman year at Iowa State University. A college friend recently recalled – Bill worked for a bakery and "Sue would ask me to stand with her on the sidewalk in front of Roberts Hall, dawdling as long as possible on the chance that the bread truck he was driving would come by."
Bill earned his B.S. from Iowa State University, where he was a member of Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity. After designing Rest Areas for Illinois DOT, he served as a Department of Natural Resources Landscape Architect and Illinois Trails Program Director.
Bill was an Elder and active member of Westminster Presbyterian Church; past chair and member of the Springfield Mayor's Bicycle Advisory Council; Springfield Bicycle Club member; Lincoln Memorial Garden Board member; Cub Scout Leader and past moderator of First Congregational Church. Bill had the wisdom to appreciate life's simple certainties and was kind, gentle, and delighted in family and many friends.
He was a loving husband to Sue Donels of Springfield; and adoring father to his sons, Jeff (Paige Lichens) Donels of Alexandria, VA; Greg (Paula Riggins) Donels of Chicago and; and daughter, Kristin (Brendan) Reilly of Chicago. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Robert Ranney Donels.
Memorial Gathering and Ceremony: It is tentatively scheduled that family will receive friends from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 533 S. Walnut, Springfield. A memorial ceremony will follow at 11:00 a.m. with The Rev. Dr. Blythe Denham Kieffer officiating. Please refer to the August 16 State Journal-Register to see if this date and time change due to the pandemic.
Private family inurnment will be held at the Westminster Columbarium Memorial Garden prior to the celebration.
Memorial contributions may be made to Westminster Presbyterian Church Disaster Relief Fund, 533 S. Walnut, Springfield, IL 62704, Lincoln Memorial Garden, 2301 E. Lake Shore Dr., Springfield, IL 62712, the Illinois Symphony Orchestra, 3 W. Old Capitol Plaza, P.O. Box 5191, Springfield, IL 62701, or the Springfield Bicycle Club, P.O. Box 13035, Springfield, IL 62791-3035.
The family of William "Bill" Ray Donels is being served by Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020