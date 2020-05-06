|
William "Bill" Ray Grove 1934 - 2020
Springfield, IL—A human life is a collection of stories. Everyone that met Bill Grove knew he was a unique character with a collection of stories to tell. Many of his stories were lessons learned from life with his mother, who raised him as a single parent in Carthage, IL.
William "Bill" Ray Grove was born on April 15, 1934 in La Harpe, IL to Russell and June (Walker) Grove. He died on May 4, 2020 in Springfield, IL. Bill received his BA in education from WIU, and went on to obtain his Master's degree at Sangamon State University in Educational Administration. Bill is a veteran of the Korean War. He served honorably in the Army.
On May 24, 1953 he married Donna Ruth White. They raised four children together. Ross, Robin, Jill and Jodi.
Bill retired from the Illinois State Board of Education in 1991. Prior to that, Bill worked as an educator for the Springfield Public Schools. He was a member of Springfield Motor Boat Club, YMCA, and IRTA.
Along with many years of salmon fishing in Door County, Bill always cherished his fishing years with his buddies. Weekly poker games and times spent with the YMCA crew sustained his spirit over the past few years. He, and Donna enjoyed times with the family, and various vacations on the Texas Coast.
Bill was preceded in death by his mother, father, and stepfather, Waldo Turner.
Bill leaves his wife of 67 years, Donna, and their four children, Ross Grove, Jill Grove (Carol Corgan), Jodi Redding (Kendra Elledge) of Springfield, and Robin (Mike) Frankie of O'Fallon, MO. Bill will also be remembered fondly by his six grandchildren, Kimberly (Matt) Hoormann, Samantha (Phil) AuBuchon, Andrew (Sarah) Redding, Colton Redding (Danielle Ketchum), Matthew (Kelly) Grove, Nathaniel Grove, along with his four great grandchildren.
People wishing to honor Bill's lifelong commitment to non-profit organizations can make memorial contributions to the YMCA, or any non-profit organization of your choice.
A family graveside service will be held on May 14, 2020 in La Harpe, IL. Per Bill's wishes, a party for family and friends will be held at a later time at the Springfield Motor Boat Club to celebrate his life.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 7 to May 8, 2020