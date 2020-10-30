William Ray Hurt 1931 - 2020

Springfield, IL—Ray died Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Grandview Hospital, Birmingham, AL.

Born June 3rd, 1931 in Springfield, IL. He was the son of the late Elma Ray Hurt and Mary Viola (Jarvis) Hurt Spence.

Ray Hurt was a member of Lamb of God Lutheran Church in Spartanburg, SC and Christ Memorial Lutheran Church in St. Louis, MO. He was a U.S. Army Korean War Veteran. He was a devoted father and husband who enjoyed water skiing, snow skiing, tennis, bowling, fishing and flying his Piper airplane. Ray worked as a mechanical engineer for Union Electric in St. Louis and for Monsanto in St. Louis, MO and Spartanburg, SC.

Survivors include four children Bret Kenneth Hurt (Sharon) of Huntsville, AL, Darren Stewart Hurt (Teri) of St. Charles, MO, Gretchen Gayle Smith (Brian) of Birmingham, AL and Nora Elaine Boehm (Robert) of Imperial, MO. Nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He was preceded by his wife of 57 years, Marion Doris Kelpe Hurt, at her passing on December 31, 2014.

Burial at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens in Spartanburg, SC. Memorial service for immediate family only.



