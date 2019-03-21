|
William "Bill" Remack, Jr. 1935 - 2019
Springfield, IL—William "Bill" Remack, Jr., 83, of Springfield died at 2:15 pm, Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at Lewis Memorial Christian Village. He was born on March 25, 1935 in Springfield to William and Fay Annabelle Remack, Sr. He married Patricia S. Bell on April 14, 1961 and she preceded him in death on January 3, 2002.
He is survived by one daughter, Shawn (Chuck) Connolly of Kansas City, MO; two sons, William (Julie) Remack III of Springfield and Guy Kuberick of Augusta, GA; one granddaughter, Turner Lilly Connolly; one brother, Robert Lee Remack (Barb Estes) of Springfield and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Barbara Peper.
Bill was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Riverton. He loved to golf, fish and was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan.
He retired from CWLP after 20 years of service as an engineer. He also had been a driver for Homeier Dairy and Falstaff.
He was a United States Army veteran.
The family will be hosting a memorial service at 10:00 am Monday, March 25, 2019 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Riverton. Burial will be at Horse Creek Cemetery in Pawnee.
Memorial contributions may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church in Riverton.
