William Renard Spearman 1966 - 2019
Springfield, IL—William Renard Spearman, 53, departed this life on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at his residence.
On the afternoon of July 24, 1966, William Renard Spearman was born into life to parents, James and Catherine Spearman.
Funeral Services will be held Saturday, October 25, 2019 at Greater Galilee Baptist Church, 1301 S. Independence Boulevard, Chicago, IL 60623.
Visitation: 12:00pm-12:45pm. Service: 1:00pm-2:00pm.
Repast will be at Genesis On The Avenue, 5811 West Chicago Avenue, Chicago, IL 60651.
Interment will be private.
Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, 1520 East Washington Street is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019