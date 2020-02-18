|
William Robert Berutti 1928 - 2020
Gillespie, IL—William Robert "Bill" Berutti, 91, of Gillespie, IL, died at St. John's Hospital, Springfield, IL on Saturday, February 15, 2020.
He was born April 21, 1928, in Litchfield, IL to Mario Peter Berutti & Dora Barbara (Priori) Berutti. He married Gwen (Burnett) Berutti on November 2, 1949 at SS Simon and Jude Church in Gillespie, IL.
He was a musician with the Bill Berutti Combo for 53 years.
He is survived by his spouse, Gwen Berutti of Gillespie, IL, numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
William was preceded in death by his parents.
Friends may call on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Kravanya Funeral Home in Gillespie, IL from 5:00 pm until 7:30 pm and on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at SS Simon and Jude Church, Gillespie, IL from 10:30am-11:30am.. Funeral mass will be on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 11:30 AM at SS Simon and Jude Church, Gillespie, IL. Burial will be at Benld Cemetery, Benld, IL.
Memorials are suggested to Partnership for Educational Excellence District 7 or SS Simon and Jude Church.
Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at www.kravanyafuneral.com.
Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie, IL is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020