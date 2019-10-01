|
|
William Robert (Billy) Phillips Jr 1954 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Billy was born on October 22, 1954 in San Antonio, Texas to William and Betty (Turley) Phillips. He passed on September 30, 2019 surrounded by loved ones.
On October 23, 1987, he married Aliese Phillips. They raised their five daughters and had one son.
He had a passion for his family and would do anything to support and guide them any way he could. We all looked up to him as the smartest strongest man. He enjoyed nature and animals. Every morning he would wake up and spend his time feeding all the squirrels, birds, and rabbits.
Billy retired from the City of Bloomington as a Technical Engineer, he took pride in his work and didn't mind the hour plus drive every day for his family.
Billy precedes in his death by his father; William Sr., mom; Betty, brother; Johnny, and son; Dustin.
He is survived by his wife; Aliese, his 5 daughters Martisha, Aleisha, Andrea, Adonna, Angela, and his fourteen grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held on October 27, 2019 at the Covered Bridge at 3:00 pm.
Please contact family for further details.
Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, 1520 East Washington Street, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019