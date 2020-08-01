1/1
William (Bill) Shutt
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William (Bill) Shutt 1951 - 2020
Williamsville , IL—Bill passed July 29 at his home. Survived by his wife, Judy, daughters, Tara Crews (Mike), Melissa Ley (Chris), Stepchildren, Bill Romines, Brandy Lee (Bill) grandchildren, Blaine Crews, Jacob Crews, Sebastian Ley, Brianna and Brooklyn Lee and Colton Romines. Also, sibling Karla Warren (Jim) and aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. A private servics was held July 31.
Memorial donations may be made to Buffalo Hart Church, 7862 Buffalo Hart, Williamsville Il 62693 or St. Jude's.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Aug. 1 to Aug. 3, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved