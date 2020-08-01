Or Copy this URL to Share

William (Bill) Shutt 1951 - 2020

Williamsville , IL—Bill passed July 29 at his home. Survived by his wife, Judy, daughters, Tara Crews (Mike), Melissa Ley (Chris), Stepchildren, Bill Romines, Brandy Lee (Bill) grandchildren, Blaine Crews, Jacob Crews, Sebastian Ley, Brianna and Brooklyn Lee and Colton Romines. Also, sibling Karla Warren (Jim) and aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. A private servics was held July 31.

Memorial donations may be made to Buffalo Hart Church, 7862 Buffalo Hart, Williamsville Il 62693 or St. Jude's.



