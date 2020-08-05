William Springer "Skip" Minder 1937 - 2020
Pawnee, IL—William Springer "Skip" Minder, 83, of Pawnee, Illinois, died Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at HSHS St. John's Hospital in Springfield. Skip was born Jan. 5, 1937, the son of William S. and Mary E. Fitzsimmons Minder. He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Barbara R. Adcock in 2009 and Mary Jane Barry in 2018; two brothers, James F. Minder in 2017 and Joseph F. Minder in 2000.
Skip was a member of St. Rita's Catholic Church in Kincaid and a 1955 graduate of Pawnee High School. He was a former member of the Pawnee Public Library board. Skip taught and coached at Pawnee Junior High School and worked for Allis-Chalmers Manufacturing Co., Honeywell- Hobbs, the Central Illinois Public Service Co., the Illinois Department of Vocational Rehabilitation, and The Horace Mann Companies. After he retired, Skip worked part-time at Crossroads Ford. He also wrote the book "Movin' on Down the Road: A General History of Pawnee, Illinois". He adored his grandchildren and enjoyed spending time with them.
Skip is survived by two daughters, Maria (husband, Paul) Thelen and Julia Minder, both of Springfield; six sons, Mark (wife, Dimana) Minder, Stephen (wife, Maria) Minder, Louis Minder of Chicago, Matthew (wife, Kelly) Minder, all of Springfield, Eric (wife, Christie) Minder of Germantown Hills and Brian Minder of Chatham; 12 grandchildren; one brother, John C. (wife, Caroline) Minder, of Sarasota, Florida; one sister, Anne Minder, of Pawnee; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Skip's family will meet friends from 9 a.m. until the time of a funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at St. Rita's Catholic Church in Kincaid, with Rev. Tony Swamey officiating. Illinois COVID-19 guidelines will be followed, including wearing masks, observing social distancing and limiting attendance to 50 people at one time. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Pawnee.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Pawnee Public Library, 613 Douglas St., Pawnee, IL 62558, or to Pawnee CUSD 11, 810 Fourth St., Pawnee, IL 62558.
Curry Funeral Home in Pawnee is serving the family of William "Skip" Minder. Online condolences may be expressed at www.curryfh.com
.