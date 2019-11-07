|
|
William T. White 1926 - 2019
Palmyra , IL—William T. White, 93, of Palmyra IL passed away on Tuesday November 5th, 2019.
He was born in Springfield IL on October 24, 1926 the son of John and Eva (Dodd) White and was raised by Louis and Mable Diers.
William served in the United States Navy during World War II. He also had a very large family and has left behind a wonderful legacy. He loved woodworking, gardening, and taking care of his animals.
William was preceded in death by his parents and foster parents; his 1st wife, Doris Jean White; and a brother, James White.
He is survived by his wife, Thelma White; children, Sharon (husband, Ken) Kaiser, Donald (wife, Christine) White, Karon (partner, Tom) White, and Lynn (husband, John) Sterling; brother, Kenneth (wife, Lois) White; grandchildren, Jessica (husband, Nate), Samantha (husband, Dan), Stacia (husband, Jeff), Melissa (partner, Jerry), Elizabeth, Lindsay, and Kayla (partner, Mitch); and 15 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Sunday November 10th, 2019 at the Farmingdale Presbyterian Church, 7971 Farmington Cemetery Rd, Pleasant Plains, IL 62677 from 1pm to 2pm. The funeral service will take place at 2pm going to Farmington Cemetery for burial. Pastor Lonna Lee will be officiating.
Ellinger-Kunz and Park Funeral Home, 530 N. 5th St. Springfield IL, is in charge of arrangements.
Please see our online obituary at www.parkfuneralhomesinc.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019