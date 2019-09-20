Home

William "Rusty" Taft

William "Rusty" Taft Obituary
William "Rusty" Taft 1951 - 2019
Woodburn, IN—William "Rusty" Taft, 68, of Woodburn, IN, passed away on Wednesday Sept 19th peacefully at home from complications of ALS "Lou Gerig's Disease" Born in Chicago to the late Bill and Carrie Taft, he was raised in Muncie, In before relocating to Springfield, IL. Rusty retired from Terminix in 2017. He is survived by his wife Mary Lynn "Lynnie" Taft; daughter, Alexis Lynne Taft; son, Andrew "Drew" C. Taft; brother, John (Mary Kay Solecki) Taft; and niece, Mara (Zach) DiGregerio. Memorial Service will be at FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services (6557 N. Clinton St) on Saturday Sept 21st at 12 PM with calling 1 hour prior. Memorial contributions in honor of Rusty may be made to ALS Indiana.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Sept. 21 to Sept. 22, 2019
