|
|
William Thomas "Bud" Eck, Jr. 1932 - 2019
Quincy, IL—William Thomas "Bud" Eck, Jr., 87, of Quincy, formerly of Springfield, died at 9:50 p.m. on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at Illinois Veterans Home.
Bud was born on July 28, 1932, in Springfield, the son of William T. Eck, Sr. and Louise (Albers) Eck.
Bud graduated from Cathedral Boys High School and attended Bradley University and the University of Illinois. He proudly served in the United States Air Force. Bud worked for McDonald Aircraft Corp. for 9 years, Sangamo Electric for 3 years and Pitney-Bowes as a technician for 20 years until retirement in 1990.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Dorothy Ann Williams; and brother, Frank C. Eck Sr.
He is survived by his sisters, Grace McGee and Edna Mae Brown; nieces and nephews, Chip Williams, Marty Williams, Lee Ann Harris, Brian Williams, Brad Williams, Frank Eck, Jr., Michael Eck, Scott Eck, Daniel Bordenkircher, David Bordenkircher, Roger Brown, Tom Brown, Eric Brown, Brenda Brown, Charles Eck, Patrick Eck and Katerina VanBiene; and several great and great-great-nieces and nephews, as well as several cousins.
Cremation was provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center prior to the services.
Memorial Gathering and Funeral Mass: Family will receive guests from 10:30 a.m.- 11:15 a.m. on Tuesday September 24, 2019 at St. Aloysius Church, 2000 E. Sangamon Ave., Springfield, IL, 62702. Mass will begin at 11:30 a.m. with Rev. Clinton Honkomp, OP, celebrant.
Burial will follow at Camp Butler National Cemetery with military honors provided by the Interveterans Burial Detail of Sangamon County and the Department of Defense.
Memorial contributions may be made to Illinois Veterans Home, 1707 N. 12th Street, Quincy, IL, 62301.
The family of William Thomas Eck, Jr. is being served by Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Sept. 22 to Sept. 23, 2019