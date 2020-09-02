1/
William Will E. Lappin Jr.
1967 - 2020
{ "" }
Springfield, IL—William left this earth on August 19th. He left behind his wife Diane and their family, daughters Elizabeth (Adam Caine) Lappin, Angela (Zachary Murray) Meyer, sons Donald Sommers, David Middlebrooks, and brother in law Kenneth Ortiz.
Will loved being Pop Pop to Sofia, Delilah, and Addison. Also surviving, his mother Denise Sue Sarver Lappin and sister Stacey (Craig) Brown.
Will was a programer for Sybatech and loved singing for the Capital City Mens Choir.
His ashes will be interred at Swan Lake Memorial Gardens, Peoria, in a private service.

Published in The State Journal-Register from Sep. 2 to Sep. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

