William Zane Austwick 1935 - 2019
Carlinville, IL—William Zane Austwick, 83, of Carlinville, passed away Thursday evening, June 27, 2019 at Carlinville Rehab & Health Care in Carlinville, IL.
Zane is survived by his son, Brian (Kerri) Austwick of Plainview, IL; 4 grandchildren, and 2 nieces.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville, IL.
Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, 10:00 am at Ss Mary & Joseph Catholic Church, Carlinville.
Burial will take place in the New Calvary Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to the , Macoupin County Fair or Macoupin County Historical Society.
Online condolences can be given at www.davisandersonfuneralhome.com.
Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from June 29 to June 30, 2019