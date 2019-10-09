|
|
Willie T. Brown 1945 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Willie T. Brown, 73, of Springfield, passed away on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at St. John's Hospital.
Willie was born on November 18, 1945 in Olmsted, IL, the son of William B. and Elizabeth Vincent Brown.
Willie was a graduate of SIU-Carbondale. He served in the United States Army from 1962-1968 during Vietnam. He then served in the National Guard, Special Operations, from 1975-2008. Willie was employed with the Department of Corrections in Taylorville and in Chester for a combination of 40 years. He was a lifetime member of the and the American Legion. In Willie's spare time, he enjoyed fishing and competing in bass tournaments, reading, going to the firing range, training and raising dogs, and he loved his coffee.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Joseph Brown and Leon Brown.
He is survived by his two children, Dorian Brown of Springfield and Mira R. Brown-Reese of Springfield; five grandchildren, Tierrah (husband, Royce) Conner-Williams of Swansea, Mierrah and Dierrah Reese, and Darrius and Adonis Brown; two great-grandchildren, Royce Williams, Jr. and Tamirra Williams; three siblings, Ethel M. Brown of OH, Rosemary Brown of WI, and Frank J. Brown of MN; and to honor those relationships he considered family and friends.
Visitation and Funeral Ceremony: Family will receive friends from 10:00 until 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. Sixth St., Springfield. A Funeral Ceremony will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Mr. George Martin officiating.
Cremation will be provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center following the funeral ceremony.
Graveside Ceremony: 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Camp Butler National Cemetery with military honors provided by the Interveterans Burial Detail of Sangamon County and Army DOD.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Illinois Department of , 3740 West Wabash Avenue, Springfield, IL 62704 or the American Legion Post 32, 1120 Sangamon Avenue, Springfield, IL 62702.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019