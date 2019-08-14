|
|
Willis E. Mavis 1940 - 2019
New Berlin, IL—Willis E. Mavis, 79, of New Berlin, died at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at Memorial Medical Center.
Willis was born January 31, 1940, in Springfield, the son of Willis Albert and Elizabeth Cantrall Mavis. He married Ruth Ann Finn on August 9, 1959, in New Berlin.
Willis graduated from New Berlin High School in 1958 and was employed with Memorial Medical Center for 40 years; retiring in 1998. He was an active member of Chatham Baptist Church. He enjoyed photography of all types including family, weddings, and scenic photographs.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Willis is survived by his wife of 60 years, Ruth Ann Mavis; daughters, Diane Neisler of Chatham and Lori (husband, Kevin) Hopkins of Bolivar, MO; grandchildren, David (wife, Debbie) Neisler, Danny (wife, Veronica) Neisler, Megan Hopkins, and Eric (wife, Erica) Hopkins; great-grandchildren, Noelle, Rhett, and Grisham; brother, John A. (wife, Joyce) Mavis of Springfield; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation: Family will receive friends from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Friday, August 16, 2019, at Butler Funeral Home-Chatham, 8855 State Route 4, Chatham.
Funeral Ceremony: 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at Chatham Baptist Church, 1500 E. Walnut St., Chatham with Pastor Milton Bost officiating.
Burial will follow at Chatham Memorial Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Chatham Baptist Church, 1500 E. Walnut St., Chatham, IL 62629.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2019