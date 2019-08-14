The State Journal-Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Butler Funeral Home & Cremation Tribute Center- Chatham
8855 Route 4
Chatham, IL 62629
217-483-9292
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Butler Funeral Home & Cremation Tribute Center- Chatham
8855 Route 4
Chatham, IL 62629
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Chatham Baptist Church
1500 E. Walnut St.
Chatham, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Willis Mavis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Willis E. Mavis


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Willis E. Mavis Obituary
Willis E. Mavis 1940 - 2019
New Berlin, IL—Willis E. Mavis, 79, of New Berlin, died at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at Memorial Medical Center.
Willis was born January 31, 1940, in Springfield, the son of Willis Albert and Elizabeth Cantrall Mavis. He married Ruth Ann Finn on August 9, 1959, in New Berlin.
Willis graduated from New Berlin High School in 1958 and was employed with Memorial Medical Center for 40 years; retiring in 1998. He was an active member of Chatham Baptist Church. He enjoyed photography of all types including family, weddings, and scenic photographs.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Willis is survived by his wife of 60 years, Ruth Ann Mavis; daughters, Diane Neisler of Chatham and Lori (husband, Kevin) Hopkins of Bolivar, MO; grandchildren, David (wife, Debbie) Neisler, Danny (wife, Veronica) Neisler, Megan Hopkins, and Eric (wife, Erica) Hopkins; great-grandchildren, Noelle, Rhett, and Grisham; brother, John A. (wife, Joyce) Mavis of Springfield; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation: Family will receive friends from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Friday, August 16, 2019, at Butler Funeral Home-Chatham, 8855 State Route 4, Chatham.
Funeral Ceremony: 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at Chatham Baptist Church, 1500 E. Walnut St., Chatham with Pastor Milton Bost officiating.
Burial will follow at Chatham Memorial Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Chatham Baptist Church, 1500 E. Walnut St., Chatham, IL 62629.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Willis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Butler Funeral Home & Cremation Tribute Center- Chatham
Download Now