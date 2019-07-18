|
Wilma D. Yaeger 1924 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Wilma D. Yaeger, 94, of Springfield died on Monday, July 15, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born on December 20, 1924 to William and Bertha Stanton McMann.
Wilma is survived by four daughters, Marsha Matthew of Springfield; Shirley (Fred Foreman) Peebles of Bacliff, TX; Mary (Don) Dorsey of Concord; and Terry (Don) Harris of Bonita Springs, FL; 14 grandchildren, and many great and great-great grandchildren.
Wilma is preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Carolyn; and ten siblings.
Wilma was a resident of Springfield all of her life. She worked at Horace Mann for 30 years as a claims examiner. Wilma enjoyed traveling and craft shows. She also loved to shop with her daughters.
Visitation: 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., Monday, July 22, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield.
Funeral Service: 12:00 p.m., Monday, July 22, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield with Reverend Trajan Iliff McGill officiating.
Burial will follow at Sulphur Springs Cemetery in Loami.
Memorial contributions may be made to or Westminster Presbyterian Church.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from July 20 to July 21, 2019