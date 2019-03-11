|
|
Wilma Davison 1920 - 2019
Greenview, IL—Wilma Davison, age 98, of Greenview, passed away on Sunday, March 10, 2019 at Sunny Acres Nursing Home in Petersburg.
Wilma was born on July 18, 1920 in Greenview, Illinois, the daughter of Elmer and Gladys (Waldron) Montgomery.
She is preceded in death by her husband William; a brother, Donald; and a nephew, Greg Montgomery.
Wilma is survived by two daughters, Janice (Sam) Ishmael of Athens and Judy (Doug) Hawkins of Sherman; grandchildren, Darren (Brittany) Ishmael, Dawn (Dennis) East, Chad (Molly) Ishmael, and Aaron (Megan) Hawkins; six great-grandchildren; one niece, Delores Woodrum; and a nephew, David Montgomery.
She was a 50 year member of the Eastern Star and a life-time member of the Greenview United Church.
Wilma worked for the Greenview Review, enjoyed playing bridge, and loved spending time with her family. She was a diehard Chicago Cub fan.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 from 5:00 until 7:00 PM at Mott & Henning Funeral Home in Athens.
Funeral services will be on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at 10:30 AM at Greenview United Church in Greenview with Shane Hoerbert officiating.
Burial will be held at Elmwood Cemetery in Greenview.
Memorials can be made to .
Mott & Henning Funeral Home is taking care of the Davison family. On-line condolences can be shared at www.mottandhenning.com.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2019