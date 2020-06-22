Wilma Grove
Litchfield, IL - Wilma Grove, 90, passed on Sunday, June 21, 2020 at Hillsboro Rehabilitation and Health Care Center. Plummer Funeral Home in Litchfield, IL, is in charge of arrangements.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
