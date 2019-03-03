|
|
Wilma Louise Kern Dullanty 1925 - 2019
Chatham, IL—Wilma Louise Kern Dullanty, 93, of Chatham, Illinois, passed away at her residence at the Villas of South Park on March 2, 2019. She was born on October 8, 1925, to Russell and Elsie (Tieman) Kern. She was a graduate of Tallula High School. She married Laurence Kern in 1946. He preceded her in death in 1983. She later married John Dullanty in 1988. He preceded her in death in 2005.
Wilma worked for Memorial Medical Center as an Operating Room Technician and retired in 1988. She was a member of the St. Augustine Catholic Church. She enjoyed watching birds, gardening and canning her produce to share with neighbors. She was a good seamstress and liked to do needle point, crochet and sew.
Wilma is survived by a daughter, Kathy (husband Tom) Edens of Chatham; a grandson, Scott (wife Beth) Edens of Cincinnati, Ohio; one great-grandson, Theron Edens; one niece, Carolyn Reimer; and a special friend from the Villas, Glen Brown.
Wilma was preceded in death by her parents and a son, Michael Kern.
A visitation will be held at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Ashland, Illinois, on March 5, 2019, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. with the funeral service starting at 11 a.m. with Fr. Chuck Edwards officiating. Burial will take place immediately following the service at Greenwood Cemetery in Tallula, Illinois.
Memorial contributions in Wilma's name may be made to the St. Augustine Catholic Church or the Tallula Christian Church.
Hurley Funeral Home in Petersburg is assisting the family with arrangements. Please visit hurleyfh.com to leave condolences and share memories.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2019