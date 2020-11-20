Wilma P. Cass 1941 - 2020
Sherman, IL—Wilma P. Cass, 79, of Sherman, IL, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020 at home with her family by her side.
Services are under the direction of Bisch Funeral Home West, Springfield. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020 from 4 to 7 pm at Williamsville Christian Church, 201 S. Old Route 66, Williamsville, IL. Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020 at 10 am at the church will burial to follow at Camp Butler National Cemetery, Springfied.
For full obituary please visit www.bischfuneralhomewest.com
. Tributes and condolences may also be left for the family at the website.