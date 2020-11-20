1/1
Wilma P. Cass
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wilma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wilma P. Cass 1941 - 2020
Sherman, IL—Wilma P. Cass, 79, of Sherman, IL, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020 at home with her family by her side.
Services are under the direction of Bisch Funeral Home West, Springfield. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020 from 4 to 7 pm at Williamsville Christian Church, 201 S. Old Route 66, Williamsville, IL. Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020 at 10 am at the church will burial to follow at Camp Butler National Cemetery, Springfied.
For full obituary please visit www.bischfuneralhomewest.com. Tributes and condolences may also be left for the family at the website.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Williamsville Christian Church
Send Flowers
NOV
25
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Williamsville Christian Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bisch Funeral Home
2931 South Koke Mill Road
Springfield, IL 62711
2175445424
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bisch Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved