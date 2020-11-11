1/1
Wilma Rice
1956 - 2020
{ "" }
Springfield, IL—Wilma Jean Rice 64, transitioned to be with the LORD on October 31, 2020 at St. Johns Hospital
Wilma was born April 23, 1956 in Sumner Mississippi to Nathaniel and Willie Mae Beler.
Funeral Services Saturday November 14, 2020
Visitation:9:00am-11:00am
Service:11:00am-12:00pm
Ruby Funeral Services & Crematories
1520 East Washington Street
Springfield, IL 62703
Rev. Samuel Hale Jr. Eulogist

Cremation will be provided by Ruby Funeral Services & Crematories.

CDC guidelines will be followed
allowing only 25 people or less at a time with SOCIAL DISTANCING PLEASE

FACE MASKS ARE REQUIRED PLEASE

Published in The State Journal-Register from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
7 entries
November 9, 2020
To the Rice and Beler Family words cannot express the sorrow we feel for our beloved Cousin. May the peace of God shine upon all who mourn Wilma passing. We love you all dearly. ❤
Aunt Virgie Children {Katie} McGhee
Family
November 9, 2020
May G'D Bless this Family with Peace as we committ another family member to G'D's Loving arms.
Syed Salat
Family
November 8, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Kim Newman
November 7, 2020
To the family sorry to hear about the death of Wilma .i remember how funny she was she will be miss .but the memories remain .keep God near And God bless.
Robyn Johnson
Friend
November 6, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Lorean Wilson
Classmate
November 4, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
LISA RUSH&FAMILY
November 3, 2020
So sad to say Godspeed to my friend and former co-worker Wilma...sincere condolences to her entire family.
Kevin Toelle
