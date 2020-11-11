Wilma Rice 1956 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Wilma Jean Rice 64, transitioned to be with the LORD on October 31, 2020 at St. Johns Hospital
Wilma was born April 23, 1956 in Sumner Mississippi to Nathaniel and Willie Mae Beler.
Funeral Services Saturday November 14, 2020
Visitation:9:00am-11:00am
Service:11:00am-12:00pm
Ruby Funeral Services & Crematories
1520 East Washington Street
Springfield, IL 62703
Rev. Samuel Hale Jr. Eulogist
Cremation will be provided by Ruby Funeral Services & Crematories.
CDC guidelines will be followed
allowing only 25 people or less at a time with SOCIAL DISTANCING PLEASE
FACE MASKS ARE REQUIRED PLEASE
Published in The State Journal-Register from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2020.