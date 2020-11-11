Wilma Rice 1956 - 2020

Springfield, IL—Wilma Jean Rice 64, transitioned to be with the LORD on October 31, 2020 at St. Johns Hospital

Wilma was born April 23, 1956 in Sumner Mississippi to Nathaniel and Willie Mae Beler.

Funeral Services Saturday November 14, 2020

Visitation:9:00am-11:00am

Service:11:00am-12:00pm

Ruby Funeral Services & Crematories

1520 East Washington Street

Springfield, IL 62703

Rev. Samuel Hale Jr. Eulogist



Cremation will be provided by Ruby Funeral Services & Crematories.



CDC guidelines will be followed

allowing only 25 people or less at a time with SOCIAL DISTANCING PLEASE



FACE MASKS ARE REQUIRED PLEASE



